Aabenraa, 2016-10-17 09:36 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Sirs



Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 41



On 24 February 2016 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 350m. The share buyback commenced on 29 February 2016 and will be completed by 31 December 2016.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of the European Commission's Regulation No 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003, known as the Safe Harbour Regulation.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number of VWAP Gross value (DKK) shares Accumulated, most recent 1,569,225 284,286,537.25 announcement 10 October 2016 11 October 2,000 2,000 208.44 206.49 416,880.00 412,980.00 2016 12 October 2016 13 4,000 206.02 824,080.00 October 2016 14 October 2016 6,000 203.02 1,218,120.00 5,000 206.15 1,030,750.00 Total over week 41 19,000 3,902,810.00 Total accumulated during the 1,588,225 288,189,347.25 share buyback programme



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,389,512 own shares, equal to 3.31% of the Bank's share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen



CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589811