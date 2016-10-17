

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Austria showed Monday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 0.6 percent rise registered in August.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped slightly by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, health care cost increased at a faster pace of 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent, data showed today.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent after rising 0.6 percent a month ago. On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 1 percent in September.



