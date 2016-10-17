

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors announced its plans to join with Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. to produce photovoltaic cells and modules in Buffalo, New York. The collaboration is subject to shareholders' approval of Tesla's planned acquisition of SolarCity Corp., the rooftop solar developer controlled by Tesla's Chief Elon Musk.



Tesla will use the cells and modules in a solar energy system that will work seamlessly with Tesla's energy storage products Powerwall and Powerpack.



Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for the PV cells and modules by Panasonic, which will begin production at the Buffalo facility in 2017.



Tesla and Panasonic have an existing partnership for the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada. Tesla and Panasonic are jointly building the $5 billion lithium-ion factory that will produce batteries for the Model 3 electric car, as well as energy storage products for home owners and utilities.



JB Straubel, Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder of Tesla, said, 'By working together on solar, we will be able to accelerate production of high-efficiency, extremely reliable solar cells and modules at the best cost.'



It is expected that Tesla and SolarCity shareholders will vote on the proposed merger on November 17. Musk is the CEO of Tesla and Chairman of SolarCity and he owns about 20 percent stake in both companies, being the largest shareholder.



Meanwhile, the planned merger faces at least four lawsuits, all alleging that Tesla's executives and board breached their fiduciary duty by entering into the pact because Musk and other Tesla insiders hold shares in both companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX