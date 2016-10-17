In the period 10 October 2016 to 14 October 2016, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.1 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 264.4 million have been bought back, equivalent to 66.1% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 10 October 2016 29,761 50.92 1,515,430 11 October 2016 28,571 51.00 1,457,121 12 October 2016 28,571 50.67 1,447,693 13 October 2016 26,190 50.49 1,322,333 14 October 2016 26,904 50.09 1,347,621 Accumulated during the period 139,997 50.65 7,090,198 Accumulated under the share 5,669,411 46.63 264,392,101 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 8,827,778 own shares, equivalent to 5.1% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Martin Egenhardt, IR Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.



Detailed transaction data



10 October 11 October 12 October 13 October 14 October 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 29.558 50,92 28.571 51,00 28.571 50,67 26.042 50,49 26.339 50,09 TRQX 179 51,00 0 0 0 328 50,00 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 148 50,00 237 50,00 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 24 50,50 0 0 0 0 Total 29.761 50,92 28.571 51,00 28.571 50,67 26.190 50,49 26.904 50,09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



10 October 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.761 50,92 ---------------------------------------------- 742 51,00 XCSE 20161010 10:59:48.277000 758 51,00 XCSE 20161010 10:59:48.277000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161010 10:59:48.277000 140 51,00 XCSE 20161010 12:04:13.773000 700 51,00 XCSE 20161010 12:04:13.773000 660 51,00 XCSE 20161010 12:04:13.773000 2.092 50,50 XCSE 20161010 13:04:11.229000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161010 15:40:25.333000 240 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:28:03.682000 200 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:28:03.682000 2.400 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:28:03.682000 160 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:28:03.682000 12 50,50 CHIX 20161010 16:50:16.097000 12 50,50 CHIX 20161010 16:50:16.097000 179 51,00 TRQX 20161010 16:52:20.203000 67 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 44 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 309 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 500 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 1.097 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 56 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 132 51,00 XCSE 20161010 16:52:20.206000 17.261 50,92 XCSE 20161010 17:02:07.141252



11 October 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.571 51,00 ---------------------------------------------- 144 51,00 XCSE 20161011 12:45:47.688000 110 51,00 XCSE 20161011 12:45:47.688000 1.546 51,00 XCSE 20161011 12:45:47.688000 200 51,00 XCSE 20161011 12:45:47.688000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 13:58:03.304000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 14:16:52.510000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 14:29:32.770000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 14:49:24.874000 2.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 15:31:52.466000 430 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:17:19.778000 550 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:17:19.778000 20 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:17:19.778000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:27:20.410000 1.752 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:50:00.302000 248 51,00 XCSE 20161011 16:50:00.302000 16.571 51,00 XCSE 20161011 17:17:55.925466



12 October 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.571 50,67 ---------------------------------------------- 4.000 50,50 XCSE 20161012 10:59:19.573650 4.000 50,50 XCSE 20161012 11:44:52.434448 726 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:10:18.013000 1.000 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:10:18.013000 274 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:10:18.013000 1.217 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:41:25.030000 763 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:41:25.030000 20 51,00 XCSE 20161012 16:41:25.030000 16.571 50,67 XCSE 20161012 17:16:15.082561



13 October 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.190 50,49 ---------------------------------------------- 186 50,50 XCSE 20161013 09:03:07.747000 648 50,50 XCSE 20161013 09:03:07.815000 166 50,50 XCSE 20161013 09:03:17.956000 2.480 50,50 XCSE 20161013 14:08:53.651000 1 50,50 XCSE 20161013 14:08:53.651000 2.519 50,50 XCSE 20161013 14:08:53.651000 1.000 50,50 XCSE 20161013 14:09:03.925000 148 50,00 BATE 20161013 16:38:49.710000 2.480 50,50 XCSE 20161013 16:43:43.120000 372 50,50 XCSE 20161013 16:43:43.120000 1.000 50,50 XCSE 20161013 16:50:00.654000 15.190 50,49 XCSE 20161013 17:20:58.838400



14 October 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.904 50,09 ---------------------------------------------- 2.137 50,00 XCSE 20161014 12:21:59.043000 363 50,00 XCSE 20161014 13:53:33.126000 164 50,00 TRQX 20161014 15:12:56.000000 95 50,00 BATE 20161014 15:12:56.000000 164 50,00 TRQX 20161014 15:12:56.000000 95 50,00 BATE 20161014 15:12:56.000000 47 50,00 BATE 20161014 15:12:56.000000 1.710 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:56.002000 1.710 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:56.002000 856 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:56.002000 31 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:56.057000 17 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:56.057000 14 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:59.613000 97 50,00 XCSE 20161014 15:12:59.613000 900 49,50 XCSE 20161014 15:13:19.146000 656 50,50 XCSE 20161014 16:46:11.201000 2.244 50,50 XCSE 20161014 16:46:11.201000 15.604 50,09 XCSE 20161014 17:07:05.857917



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589854