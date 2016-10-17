Copenhagen, 2016-10-17 10:57 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 62



DFDS A/S has in week 41 purchased 50,400 own shares for DKK 16.4m as part of the share buyback programme of DKK 350m launched on 18 August 2016 and expiring latest on 6 February 2017, ref. company announcement no. 50/2016 of 18 August 2016.



The accumulated share buyback of 356,091 shares for DKK 121.4m amounts to 34.7% of the programme.



Period, 2016 No. of shares Average purchase price Value, DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Accumulated week 40 305,691 343.4 104,986,022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 10 October 4,706 329.9 1,552,332 11 October 8,347 325.9 2,720,027 12 October 15,652 327.5 5,126,377 13 October 13,913 324.4 4,512,890 14 October 7,782 325.2 2,531,081 Total week 41 50,400 326.2 16,442,708 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Accumulated week 41 356,091 341.0 121,428,729 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the purchase, DFDS' holding of own shares is 2,483,720 equal to 4.1% of the Company's total no. of shares of 60,000,000. Excluding own shares, the no. of circulating shares is 57,516,280.



The share buyback programme is organised in compliance with the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (Safe Harbour regulation for share buybacks).



Information about all transactions are available in the attachment.



Contact Torben Carlsen, CFO +45 33 42 32 01



Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589837