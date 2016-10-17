Why Apple Inc Stock Rally may be LimitedTo all of the bulls who have supported Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), even after trading at a 52-week low at $89.47 in May 2016, many congratulations to you.AAPL stock just made a bullish move when its 50-day moving average (MA) went above the 200-day MA, in a golden cross pattern. To put this into perspective, the last time AAPL stock exhibited a golden cross was in 2013, when the shares were hovering at just above $60.00.Now, before shareholders of Apple stock celebrate this technical move, I hate.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...