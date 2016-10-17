Plintron Surpasses 75 Million MVNO Subscribers

SINGAPORE, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Plintron,a global leader in Cloud Communications Solutions for MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), today announced that its subscriber base has surpassed 75 million. Plintron is the world's largest multi-country MVNE/MVNA (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler/Aggregator) player enabling MVNOs to offer mobility solutions to customers across the globe.

Plintron is the fastest growing MVNE/A company evidenced by the substantial increase in the subscriber base from the50 million mark last October.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohan Kumar Sundaram, Co-Founder & Chairman, Plintron said, "This rapid growth is a testimony to the quality of our offerings and the depth of our relationships with the MVNOs. We have once again proved our passion to provide cutting-edge solutions enabling success for our partners."

"With our proven capabilities, we have expanded our focus to APACand Latin America. The latest entrant to the VNO regime, India, having a US$ 37 billion telecom industry, is a key market for us," Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, added.

Plintron is a Gold sponsor of MVNO Asia Congress scheduled for 18th - 19th October 2016 at the Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, Singapore. Global MVNOs and aspiring MVNOs are cordially invited to visit or email Plintron atmarketing@plintron.comto discuss how the company can drive the success of its partners.

About Plintron:

Plintron is a global leader in Cloud Communications Solutions and sports the telecom industry's most comprehensive rollouts for MNO's, MVNO's and Enterprises. Eight years of rapid growth gives Plintron a leadership in the telecom industry's topography. Commanding the largest global presence in its area of business, the company leverages its multi-country network to stay ahead of the curve.

The key factors in this global success are commitment to excellence, customer centricity, quality focus, flexibility and ownership. The company constantly endeavors in enhancing existing value and developing new and innovative solutions.

Plintron is 1,000+ employees strong and is operating in more than 21 countries. The company houses the 24x7 Global Technology Delivery centre in India. Other Regional Business & Support offices are present in London (UK), Sydney (Australia) and Seattle (US) with plans for expansion underway in Asia and Latin America.

