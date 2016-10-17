

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in September to the highest level since late 2014, final data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in August. A similar high rate was last seen October 2014.



The annual rate matched the preliminary estimate published on September 30.



Nonetheless, headline inflation has been below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent' since early 2013.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 0.8 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in September.



