Astea International to Premier Latest Innovations at Aftermarket Business Platform

Empowering the Connected Enterprise for Service Excellence

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania, Oct. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a global provider of service management and mobility solutions, will be showcasing its latest service management and mobile workforce innovations at the Copperberg Aftermarket Business Platform conference, in Wiesbaden, Germany, October 19 - 21, 2016. Astea would like to extend a special invitation to conference attendees to participate in two very insightful and eye-opening sessions at the Aftermarket conference: Enabling & Transforming The Enterprise to Drive Service Innovation, presented by their customer, Bytes Managed Solutions, and an Executive Circle session led by Astea titled, Incorporating Service Innovation for Competitive Differentiation.

Bytes Managed Solutions implemented the Astea Alliance service management and mobile workforce optimization platform to gain additional efficiencies, support the company's "green" initiatives by reducing paper, emissions and fuel costs, as well as to reinforce their commitment to superior customer service. At the Aftermarket conference on Friday, October 21st at 9:00 am, Jeanette van der Spuy, Business Enablement Lead, Bytes Managed Solutions will discuss the role that technology can play in facilitating the optimization and standardization of processes, supporting growth and acquisition strategies, and further enhancing customer and partner experience. She will also highlight ways in which organizations can maximize the utilization and productivity of their workforce for optimal outcomes. Additionally, on Thursday, October 20th at 1:30 pm, Deb Geiger, VP Global Marketing, Astea International, will be leading an Executive Circle session that will focus on what steps organizations are taking/planning to take to pursue service innovation as an ongoing process and focus to develop new service offerings and service delivery mechanisms that will drive differentiation and customer satisfaction.

Astea experts will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate how service organizations can leverage the latest technology advancements to catapult revenue growth, optimize employee/customer/partner interaction experience, drive productivity improvements, and boost customer satisfaction levels.

Astea is the only solution provider that offer all cornerstones of service lifecycle management: customer management; service management; asset management; complete forward and reverse logistics management; and mobile workforce management with enhanced scheduling optimization and actionable business intelligence. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Astea's solutions are seamlessly orchestrated to share and leverage information throughout the service lifecycle - removing the traditional barriers between the field and back office. With Astea Alliance's modularity, companies can introduce one module at a time or deploy a seamless information backbone across the entire service lifecycle continuum, thereby eliminating the patchwork of disparate systems that can hamper a company's ability to provide best-in-class service.

