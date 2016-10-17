

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares started the week on a downbeat note, as a cautious mood prevailed ahead of earnings, key Chinese data and the ECB's monetary policy decision later this week. Lower oil prices and mixed Eurozone inflation data also weighed on investor sentiment.



A Eurostat report released today showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in September to the highest level since late 2014.



Inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in August, matching the preliminary estimate published on September 30. Nonetheless, headline inflation has been below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent' since early 2013.



The benchmark DAX is currently down 48 points or 0.45 percent at 10,532 in late opening deals after rallying 1.6 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank shares are marginally lower on reports that the German lender is considering options such as scaling back U.S. operations as part of a wider overhaul to lower costs.



Airline Lufthansa is losing 1.5 percent after banning Samsung's Galaxy Note7 mobile phones from its flights. Air Berlin shares are up half a percent.



Tyre company Continental slid half a percent after it agreed to buy smaller domestic rival Konrad Hornschuch.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks recovered from early losses to end mixed today, while U.S. stock futures indicate a lower open.



Oil prices dipped slightly in European trade and London copper prices held above a one-month low, while gold traded flat to slightly higher to hover near four-month lows.



