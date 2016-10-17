

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its key counterparts in early European trading on Monday, as oil prices declined following a data showing rising rig count in the United States.



Crude for November delivery fell $0.21 to $50.14 per barrel.



Data from industry provider Baker Hughes showed late Friday that the number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 4 to 432 rigs last week, rising for the 16th week.



Risk-off mood prevailed, in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the economy.



In a speech in Boston on Friday, Yellen offered an argument for running the U.S. economy hot for a period to ensure moribund growth doesn't become an entrenched feature of the business landscape.



Investors also await the ECB rate meeting on Thursday as well as some key U.S. reports on industrial production, consumer prices, housing starts and existing home sales this week for further clarity on global monetary policies.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory against its major counterparts, except the aussie, in the Asian session.



The loonie was trading lower at 79.12 against the yen, off its early 1-1/2-month high of 79.50. The loonie is likely to find support around the 78.00 mark.



Final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's industrial production rebounded less than initially estimated in August.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-over-month in August instead of a 1.5 percent increase reported earlier. This was followed by a 0.4 percent drop in July.



The loonie reversed from an early high of 1.3115 against the greenback, dropping to 1.3183. Continuation of the loonie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.33 region.



The loonie, having advanced to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.4386 against the euro at the beginning of the Asian session, weakened to 1.4475. The next possible downside target for the loonie may be located around the 1.455 zone.



Final data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in September to the highest level since late 2014.



Inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in August. A similar high rate was last seen October 2014.



The loonie retreated to 1.0011 against the aussie, from its early Asian session's high of 0.9978. If the loonie extends decline, 1.02 is likely seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, U.S. industrial production for September and U.S. Empire State manufacturing index for October are slated for release in the New York session.



At 10:45 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent will testify about pension protection fund and pensions regulator before the UK Parliament's Work and Pension Select Committee, in London.



At 12:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Stanley Fischer will deliver a speech titled 'Low Interest Rates' at the Economic Club of New York Luncheon.



At 1:35 pm ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann will speak at the European Cultural Days of the ECB, in Frankfurt.



