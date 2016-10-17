DEPFA FUNDING II LP / Miscellaneous - High Priority DEPFA FUNDING II LP: Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 17-Oct-2016 / 11:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS For immediate release Date: 17th October 2016 *DEPFA Funding II LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0178243332 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions * Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding II LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 30th October 2016, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: DebtIR@depfa.com Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DEPFA FUNDING II LP Law Debenture, Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street EC2V 7EX London United Kingdom Phone: +44 20 7743 7626 Fax: +44 20 7743 7772 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: XS0178243332 WKN: 916788 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - Sequence Number: 3491 Time of Receipt: 17-Oct-2016 / 11:07 CET/CEST End of Announcement EQS News Service 511949 17-Oct-2016

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2016 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)