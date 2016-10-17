

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued its' declining trend in September, but fell at a slower pace than in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, dropped 0.5 percent year-over-year in September, following a 0.8 percent decrease in August. The measure has been falling since December 2014.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 3.3 percent on year and transport costs went down by 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP showed no variations in September, after a 0.1 percent drop in August.



