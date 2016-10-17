ESKER: Esker Announces Its Participation at LogiMed to Showcase Order Processing Solutions

ESKER ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION AT LOGIMED TO SHOWCASE ORDER PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

Strengthens its presence in the medical device industry with St. Jude Medical

Madison, WI - October 17, 2016 - Esker (http://www.esker.com/?utm_source=Visibility&utm_medium=MediaRelations&utm_campaign=PRs), a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions (http://www.esker.com/solutions.asp?utm_source=Visibility&utm_medium=MediaRelations&utm_campaign=PRs) and pioneer in cloud computing (http://www.esker.com/esker-advantage/cloud-computing.asp?utm_source=Visibility&utm_medium=MediaRelations&utm_campaign=PRs), today announced its participation at LogiMed (http://logimedeu.wbresearch.com/), Europe's annual forum for supply chain leaders from top medical device manufacturers, being held Oct. 17-18 in Berlin, Germany. Esker's customer, St. Jude Medical (http://www.sjm.com/), a leading global medical device manufacturer, will be present alongside Esker at Stand #4 to discuss how automating its order management process has led to supply chain savings and improved customer service.

Order management and supply chain functions are particularly critical in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry in terms of health impacts and patient care. Numerous prominent companies in these sectors have chosen Esker's order processing (http://www.esker.com/order-processing-automation/?utm_source=Visibility&utm_medium=MediaRelations&utm_campaign=PRs) solution to automate order management, including: BASF, Bayer, Biomet, Biomnis, Fresenius Medical Care, GE Healthcare, Kern Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Menarini, Novartis, Philips Respironics, Roche Italia, Sanofi, Siemens, Systagenix and Terumo. Esker enables these companies to optimize their supply chain by helping to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Additionally, with many of their customers in the public sector, these companies are, or will soon be, affected by the European directive on mandatory e-invoicing, and are turning to document process automation solutions for their customer invoices and sales orders.

Esker automates thousands of orders received by customers on a daily basis from hospitals, clinics, doctors or other healthcare professionals. These customers have seen a number of significant business benefits thanks to order processing automation, including: · Order processing costs reduced by 70 percent · Up to 80 percent faster order processing times · Reduced processing errors · Enhanced visibility and traceability · Ability to meet or exceed SLAs

"Tighter regulations, expired patents and the growth of generic drugs are some of the many constraints that companies are facing in this industry at a time when they need to cut costs without compromising on the level of service offered to the patients," said Emmanuel Olivier, chief operating officer of Esker. "Automating business document processes, and particularly purchase orders, helps companies reduce their costs."

St. Jude Medical Customer Testimonial

Peter-Paul Van Heesewijk, vice president of worldwide customer service at St Jude Medical, will deliver a master class at LogiMed entitled "Pursuing the Perfect Order: How Can Automation Drive Supply Chain Savings and Customer Excellence?" on Oct. 17 at 12:40 p.m.

St. Jude Medical selected Esker for its ability to manage projects on an international scale and automate the order-to-invoice process in its entirety - from order reception to customer invoice processing. As of today, Esker has automated over a million annual customer orders for St. Jude Medical.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. Last year Esker generated 58.5 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com (http://www.esker.com/). Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc (http://www.twitter.com/eskerinc) and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com (http://blog.esker.com/?utm_source=Visibility&utm_medium=MediaRelations&utm_campaign=PRs).

