TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Today Park Lawn Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PLC) ("PLC") announced that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

PLC's common shares will begin trading on the TSX under the symbol "PLC" at the opening of the market on October 19, 2016. At the same time, PLC's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"Since 2013, PLC has become the largest, publicly-traded Canadian company in this industry, expanding from six cemeteries in the GTA to 56 cemetery and funeral home operations across Canada and in the US," stated Andrew Clark, Chairman and CEO of PLC. "We believe graduation to the TSX is the right next step as we continue to grow our operations."

To celebrate this latest milestone, PLC's management team and guests will open trading on the TSX on October 19, 2016.

About Park Lawn Corporation

Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (preneed) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate 34 cemeteries in Ontario and Michigan and 22 funeral homes, chapels and planning offices in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. PLC's Harmonia business currently operates under license in the province of Quebec.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of PLC's common shares on the TSX, the delisting of its common shares from the TSXV and growth of PLC's operations. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

