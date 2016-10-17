Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Worth 821.0 Million by 2021

PUNE, India, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market by Application (Coatings & Mold Release, Electrical Insulation, Lubrication-Industrial, Composites, Personal Care, Paints, Lubricants-Food, Thermal Spray) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to reach USD 821.0 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 96 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hexagonal-boron-nitride-powder-market-254411798.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by the increased demand in coatings & mold release, electrical insulation, personal care and thermal spray applications.

Coatings & mold release, the largest application for hexagonal-Boron Nitride (h-BN) powder market

Increasing demand from applications such as coatings & mold release, electrical insulation, lubrication-industrial, composites, personal care, paints, lubricants-food, and thermal spray are driving the hexagonal-Boron Nitride (h-BN) powder market. Among the applications, coatings & mold application is estimated to be the largest application for the h-BN powder market. H-BN powder is preferred for these applications due to its high thermal stability, good electrical insulation and excellent lubricating properties.

Rising demand in Asia-Pacific, the major driver for growth of h-BN powder market

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market and is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2016 to 2021. China is currently the largest market for the h-BN powder and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. India is the fastest-growing market for the h-BN powder. Increasing demand from the coatings & mold release and electrical insulation applications and the fast growing need for food-lubricants and personal care applications drives the h-BN powder market in these countries.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=254411798

The key companies profiled in the h-BN powder market research report are Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), 3M (U.S.), Denka Company ltd. (Japan), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Kennametal Inc. (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), HC Starck GmbH (Germany), Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd (Japan), ZYP Coatings, Inc. (U.S.), Henze Boron Nitride Products AG (Germany).

The scope of the report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the h-BN powder market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players provides insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the market. The h-BN powder market has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Browse Related Reports:

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type (Ceramic Based and Polymer Based), Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Marine, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Transport, and Others) & by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/abrasion-resistant-coating-market-122764842.html

High Temperature Grease Market by Type (Soap Thickener, Non-Soap Thickener, lubricants), Application (Industrial, Automotive), and Region (APAC, EU, NA, MEA, LA) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-temperature-grease-lubricants-market-264900326.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets