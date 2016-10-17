

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Monday higher profit in its third quarter, driven by higher revenues in global banking and global markets businesses, as well as lower expenses. Earnings per share and top line beat analysts' estimates.



In pre-Market activity on the NYSE, BAC shares were gaining 1.56 percent to trade at $16.25.



Paul Donofrio, Chief Financial Officer, said, 'Strong client activity and good expense discipline combined to drive positive operating leverage as we continue to optimize and strengthen our balance sheet. . This quarter, we increased tangible book value per share by 11 percent while returning nearly $2.2 billion in capital to common shareholders.'



For the third quarter, net income applicable to common shareholders increased to $4.45 billion from to $4.18 billion a year ago. Earnings per share grew 8 percent to $0.41 from last year's $0.38.



On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Pre-tax earnings went up 17 percent year-over-year to $7.3 billion.



Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3 percent to $21.64 billion from $20.99 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $20.94 billion for the quarter.



In the quarter, net interest income increased 3 percent to $10.2 billion and noninterest income grew 3 percent to $11.4 billion.



Consumer Banking revenue was relatively flat. Global Wealth and Investment Management revenue declined $74 million to $4.4 billion, while Global Banking revenue increased 10 percent and Global Markets revenue went up by $609 million with sales and trading revenue up 14 percent.



Provision for credit losses increased to $850 million from last year's $806 million. Net charge-offs declined to $888 million from $932 million a year ago. Noninterest expense declined 3 percent to $13.5 billion.



The company said its loan balances grew 3 percent to $905 billion, and deposit balances grew 6 percent to $1.23 trillion.



