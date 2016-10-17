Bloomberg and EXPO 2017 Discuss Opening Regional Platform at the Exhibition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Bloomberg NewEnergyFinancemay open a third regional platform at the EXPO 2017 exhibition dedicated to Future Energy, which will take place next summer in Kazakhstan.

"We are discussing opening a third, "Eurasian", regional platform ofBloomberg New Energy Finance at EXPO 2017. It would cover the CIS, Central Asia and the neighboring states," said Marat Omarov, Director of Content and Event Organization at National Company Astana EXPO-2017.

He emphasized that it would "help bring together the best experts and scientists specializing in traditional and renewable energy as well as the political and business elite so that they can join forces to tackle the energy challenges of the day."

At the annual Futureof EnergyEMEA Summit recently held byBloomberg New Energy Finance in London, EXPO 2017 was presented to about 500 major international organizations and financial institutions.

At the summit, the representatives ofNational Company Astana EXPO-2017 met with the heads of the world's leading companies, such asFacebook, McKinsey, Solar Ventures, Ericson, Cisco, etc.

"Cooperation with EXPO 2017 was on the agenda. We invited the representatives of the international business community to participate in the event that will take place in Astana next summer or become our partners," explained Mr. Omarov.

The organizers of the exhibition also had a meeting with Jon Moore, the CEO ofBloomberg New Energy Finance. The parties talked about the international promotion of EXPO 2017.

About EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational eventthat will take place between 10 June and 10 September 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. To date, 105 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their intention to participate in the Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition. Overall, over 5 million visits are expected.

As part of Astana EXPO-2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

National Company Astana EXPO-2017

