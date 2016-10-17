INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 17
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 14-October-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.88p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP26.68m
|Borrowing Level:
|16%
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 14-October-2016
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|185.36p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|188.48p
|---