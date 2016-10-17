sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.10.2016 | 13:44
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 17

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 14-October-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.88p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP26.68m
Borrowing Level:16%
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 14-October-2016
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.36p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.48p
---

