

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) announced an update to the Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) labeling to include information regarding the approval of a sNDA by the U.S. FDA. The labeling will now include maintenance of efficacy data from SPD489-346, the first-ever longer-term pharmacologic study (38 weeks) in adults with moderate to severe binge eating disorder.



Vyvanse is approved in the U.S. for adults with moderate to severe binge eating disorder. Results from SPD489-346, which were announced in July 2015, indicated that Vyvanse demonstrated significant maintenance of efficacy compared to placebo based upon the primary endpoint of time to relapse.



