SARATOGA, CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - Silexica, the leading provider of Software Design Automation tools for multicore architectures will host a booth and present a tutorial on Silexica Technology, enabling a productivity boost for Multicore software developers and Architects at ARM Tech Con October 25-27, 2016.

What:

Modern software applications increasingly push the boundaries of processor capabilities and the industry has responded by moving to multicore architectures. Multicore software development techniques and tools, however, have not experienced the same levels of innovation and progress. As such, $18B is wasted every year by manual programming of multicore processors.

The tutorial will introduce the SLX technology, -- the award-winning multicore software development tools -- that include proprietary technology for automated application analysis, bottleneck identification and performance estimation. It enables software developers and architects to automatically find parallelism inside their legacy C/C++ code, allows for fully automatic software distribution to both homogeneous and heterogeneous multicores and supports platform selection for your next-generation product. The SLX Tool Suite comes as an eclipse plugin, helping software developers in their accustomed environment develop multicore-optimized code with better results in application performance and energy consumption.

Who:

Maximilian Odendahl, CEO, Silexica

Luis Murillo, VP Engineering, Silexica

When:

October 27, 2016: 11:30 AM - 12:20 pm

Where:

Grand Ballroom B

Santa Clara Convention Center

150 West San Carlos Street

San Jose, CA 95113

Visit Silexica at booth #938.

For a one-on-one meeting with execs, contact Kumar Venkatramani north-america@silexica or 408-389-5464

About ARM TechCon

ARM TechCon's conference program is built to ignite understanding and innovation across the embedded systems industry, connecting thought leaders and professionals from around the country in order to push tomorrow's industry today. It's an unmatched opportunity to share ideas, gather insight, and discover inspiration for your next project.

About Silexica

Silexica is the leading provider of Software Design Automation tools for the effective deployment of functional software code on any given multicore hardware platform. Its disruptive software development tool suite boasts proprietary technology for automated application analysis, bottleneck identification and performance estimation, enabling software developers to partition legacy code and automatically distribute software across multicore platforms. Founded 2014 in Germany, Silexica licenses its cutting edge technology to renowned electronic companies around the globe and supports its customers from local sites in Germany, USA, Japan and China.

For more information about Silexica, please see www.silexica.com.

Silexica contact:



Kumar Venkatramani

Silexica

408.389.5464

north-america@silexica.com



Media contact:



Susan Cain

Cain Communications

408.393.4794

scain@caincom.com