TUCSON, AZ--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCBB: LBSR) (OTC PINK: LBSR) is pleased to announce the Arizona State Land Department ("ASLD"), Natural Resources Division - Minerals Section, approved Liberty Star's request for the extension of the Hay Mountain Project Exploration Plan of Operation and the renewal of all active Mineral Exploration Permits ("MEP"). The ASLD acted quickly to approve the extension/renewal request, granting a new Exploration Plan of Operation effective date through September 29, 2017.

The Company will continue exploration activity on the porphyry copper -- gold -- moly Hay Mountain Project, Cochise County, southeast Arizona. The extended Exploration Plan of Operation details Liberty Star's near surface phase 1a exploration plan that calls for drilling, upon the completion of raising adequate funding. Comments Liberty Star's CEO/Chief Geologist James A. Briscoe: "This transaction was handled quickly and professionally by the ASLD staff and management and we really appreciate that, because it allows us to focus on essential fund raising and field work."

James A. Briscoe, Professional Geologist, AZ CA

CEO/Chief Geologist

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

RISK FACTORS FOR OUR COMPANY ARE SET OUT IN OUR 10-K AND OTHER PERIODIC FILINGS FILED WITH THE SEC ON EDGAR.

