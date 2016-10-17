

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has blamed the Hillary Clinton Camp for the attack on a Republican Party office in North Carolina.



An explosive device was thrown through a window of the party's Orange County office in Hillsborough overnight. The image of a swastika and the words 'Nazi Republicans, leave town or else' were spray painted on a nearby building, reports quoting GOP officials said.



Trump criticized the attack by saying 'Animals representing Hillary Clinton and Dems in North Carolina just firebombed our office in Orange County because we are winning @NCGOP.' 'All safe in Orange County, North Carolina. With you all the way, will never forget. Now we have to win. Proud of you all,' the Republican presidential nominee said on Twitter.



But Hillary Clinton tried to steer clear of the blame by speaking out against the attack. 'The attack on the Orange County HQ @NCGOP office is horrific and unacceptable. Very grateful that everyone is safe,' the Democratic presidential nominee tweeted.



North Carolina's Republican Governor Pat McCrory said the firebombing of a local political headquarters in Orange County is clearly an attack on US democracy.



'We will not be silenced nor suppressed by this evil act. We will pray for those who seek to harm us,' NCGOP tweeted.



