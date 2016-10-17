Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Supplemental Announcement Capital Increase

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 0576)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

CAPITAL INCREASE IN ZHEJIANG COMMUNICATIONS

INVESTMENT GROUP FINANCE CO., LTD.

Reference is made to the announcement of ZhejiangExpresswayCo., Ltd.(the "Company") dated 14 October 2016 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Capital Contribution Agreement. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Asdisclosed in the Announcement, according to the audited financialstatementsof Zhejiang Communications Finance, the total assets of Zhejiang Communications Finance as at 31 December 2015 were approximately RMB6,270,342,000, and Zhejiang CommunicationsFinance recorded anoperatingrevenueof approximately RMB270,333,000 and a profit before tax of approximately RMB186,144,000 for the year ended 31 December 2015.

TheCompany would like to supplementthat,according tothe auditedfinancial statements of ZhejiangCommunicationsFinance,Zhejiang CommunicationsFinance recorded a profit after tax of approximately RMB139,656,000 for the year ended 31 December 2015, and a profit before and after tax of approximately RMB204,980,000 and RMB153,203,000, respectively, for the year ended 31 December 2014.

On behalf of the Board

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

ZHAN Xiaozhang

Chairman

Hangzhou, PRC, 17 October 2016

