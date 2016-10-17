sprite-preloader
WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 
PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Supplemental Announcement Capital Increase

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 0576)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO
CAPITAL INCREASE IN ZHEJIANG COMMUNICATIONS
INVESTMENT GROUP FINANCE CO., LTD.

Reference is made to the announcement of ZhejiangExpresswayCo., Ltd.(the "Company") dated 14 October 2016 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Capital Contribution Agreement. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Asdisclosed in the Announcement, according to the audited financialstatementsof Zhejiang Communications Finance, the total assets of Zhejiang Communications Finance as at 31 December 2015 were approximately RMB6,270,342,000, and Zhejiang CommunicationsFinance recorded anoperatingrevenueof approximately RMB270,333,000 and a profit before tax of approximately RMB186,144,000 for the year ended 31 December 2015.

TheCompany would like to supplementthat,according tothe auditedfinancial statements of ZhejiangCommunicationsFinance,Zhejiang CommunicationsFinance recorded a profit after tax of approximately RMB139,656,000 for the year ended 31 December 2015, and a profit before and after tax of approximately RMB204,980,000 and RMB153,203,000, respectively, for the year ended 31 December 2014.

On behalf of the Board
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
ZHAN Xiaozhang
Chairman

Hangzhou, PRC, 17 October 2016

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie, Mr. DAI Benmeng and Mr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang Rosa.


