WINCANTON PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Wincanton Plc



2. Reason for notification (yes/no)



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No



Other (please specify):___________________________ No



3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3): State Street Nominees Limited

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

Roy Nominees

Vidacos Nominees Ltd



5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 13October 2016



6. Date on which issuer notified: 17October 2016