Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-17 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Merko Ehitus has started the construction of the third building of Paepargi development project, located at Paepargi 53 at Lasnamäe district in Tallinn. The 14-storey building with 60 apartments will be completed at the end of 2017.



Paepargi development project (merko.ee/paepargitornid/) includes three 14-storey apartment buildings at Paepargi 49, 51 and 53. Merko has sold all apartments in the first building, completed in December 2015; there are less than ten apartments available in the second building, which will be completed in spring 2017. Apartment buildings are surrounded by parking lots, greenery and sidewalks, taking people comfortably to Paepargi health trails, playgrounds and pedestrian bridge.



The apartment building has energy class B, the energy efficiency is provided by water carrier floor heating and heat recovery ventilation. The apartments are very soundproof against interior and external noise; the balconies have operable glass panels for weather protection. The exclusive penthouse apartments on the top storey feature high ceilings, spacious balconies, great views and air conditioning system. The architect of the apartment buildings is AB Luhse & Tuhal and interior architects are Mr. Eerik Olle and Mr. Ahti Peetersoo. Homebuyers can choose from different interior finishing packages for living room and bathroom. The price per square metre of the apartments in the new development phase ranges from 1,750-2,375 euros.



Paepargi area has been transformed into a scenic pond where Merko has developed complete living environment, where new apartments have become homes to hundreds of families. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, we manage all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Director of the Residential Construction Division, Mr. Tiit Kuusik, phone: +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (www.group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



