Aspo Oyj: Aspo redeems the EUR 4.58 million hybrid bond

ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 17, 2016, at 16:30 p.m.



ASPO REDEEMS THE EUR 4.58 MILLION HYBRID BOND

Aspo Plc redeems the outstanding share of the EUR 20 million hybrid bond (ISIN: FI4000072871). The outstanding share amounts to EUR 4.58 million. The hybrid bond was issued in November 2013.



The redemption will be made on November 18, 2016 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the hybrid bond.



In May 2016, Aspo repurchased by a public tender offer EUR 15.42 million of the hybrid bond originally issued in November 2013.



After this redemption the EUR 25 million hybrid bond issued on May 27, 2016 will remain outstanding. The hybrid bond has no specified maturity date but the company may exercise an early redemption option after four years of its issuance date.



A hybrid bond is an instrument that is subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and that is treated as equity in the Group's IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the shareholders.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.







