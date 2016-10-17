Targets food lamination and soft-shrink flexible packaging markets

ExxonMobil is expanding its Exceed™ XP when eXtreme Performance matters portfolio with the introduction of two new grades at its K2016 pavilion (FG04) in Dusseldorf, Germany from 19-26 October. These new grades deliver performance advantages for film converters and end-users in applications that include soft-shrink and food lamination packaging film.

"We are excited to extend our recently launched Exceed XP portfolio with two new grades that provide our customers with additional options for applications that require extreme performance," said Cindy Shulman, plastics and resins vice president, ExxonMobil Chemical. "Since its launch, Exceed XP has been exceptionally well received in the market with customers reporting an unprecedented level of performance. The new grades we are introducing will broaden this impact."

These grades, Exceed XP 6026 and Exceed XP 6056, provide outstanding processability with enhanced toughness, flex-crack resistance, sealability, balanced shrink performance, and good optical properties. For converters, the high melt strength of these polymers promotes greater bubble stability and improved output.

Exceed XP allows converters to cost-effectively fabricate films for extreme protection and preservation:

Soft-shrink packaging films with the controlled holding force and toughness for high integrity wrap, overwrap and bundle packaging solutions that help brand owners protect delicate and irregularly-shaped products from manufacturer to end-use. This includes food products like pizza, meat and cheese; delicate products including bathroom and kitchen tissues; and, irregularly-shaped products such as office supplies, stationery items, and air filters. Using Exceed XP, converters can enhance their business through new opportunities, more stable operations, and simplified formulations. They can now use existing extrusion equipment, including monolayer lines, for a market which previously required investment in new machinery.

with the controlled holding force and toughness for high integrity wrap, overwrap and bundle packaging solutions that help brand owners protect delicate and irregularly-shaped products from manufacturer to end-use. This includes food products like pizza, meat and cheese; delicate products including bathroom and kitchen tissues; and, irregularly-shaped products such as office supplies, stationery items, and air filters. Using Exceed XP, converters can enhance their business through new opportunities, more stable operations, and simplified formulations. They can now use existing extrusion equipment, including monolayer lines, for a market which previously required investment in new machinery. Food packaging films, including pouches and bags, with the toughness and sealing performance that enable brand owners to protect frozen or dry foods, meat and cheese products from production to consumption. The melt strength and toughness of Exceed XP provide film downgauging opportunities while performance is maintained. The performance and processing capabilities of these Exceed XP grades allow converters to simplify product inventories, which can lower costs.

"These new performance polymers are part of our commitment to helping our customers achieve sustainable business growth," said Shulman. "It is by sharing knowledge and working in collaboration across the value chain that helps us create differentiated solutions for applications where extreme performance matters."

