Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cyber Weapon Market, company profiles, share, trends, analysis, opportunities, segmentation and forecast 2016 2022" report to their offering.

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming period owing to demand across several application sector like government organizations, public utilities, military, communication networks, financial systems, and necessary services (banking and insurance). Vast confidential data in these segments are extremely vulnerable to unforeseen damage by rouge digital mass shooter pair with disturbed outraged hackers, which is further anticipated to drive the cyber weapon market significantly.

On the basis of type, the global market of cyber weapon has been divided into offensive and defensive cyber weapon segments. The defensive cyber weapon held the larger market share of 78.8% in the market in 2016, in terms of revenue. The increasing cases of cyber espionage have forced governments and private organizations to concentrate on technologies to protect their critical infrastructure. While information technology is vital to industries such as defense, manufacturing, and aerospace, they are additional vulnerable to cyber thefts.

The global cyber weapons market of North America held the largest market share of 38% in 2016. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the market through the Coming period.

Several organizations have appling various strategies like product innovation; merger acquisition etc to extend the application ranges in National defense system, industrial control system, and smart power grid and communication network.

Major industry players include

Bae Systems

Eads

General Dynamics

Mandiant

Symantec Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Avg Technologies

Avast Software

Boeing

Kaspersky Lab

Cisco Systems

Mcafee

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Investment By Organizations to Identify Zero-Day Vulnerabilities.

3.1.2. Expansion By Traditional Arms Manufacturing Companies in the Cybersecurity Business And Demand for Advanced Cyber Weapons

3.1.3. Increasing Need for Security in Critical Infrastructure And Utilities.

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Rising Government Regulations Regarding the Usage of Cyber Weapons in Controlled Environment

3.3. Key Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets.

3.3.2. Emergence of Cyberspace As a New Domain for Warfare

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Preventing Weapons Development And Usage.

3.4.2. Cyber Warfare And Anonymity Between Hackers.

3.5. Sector Analysis

3.5.1. Parent Market

3.5.2. Competitors Market/Alternative Market

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cyber Weapon Market By Application Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.1. Global National Defense System Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.2. Global Communication Network Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.3. Global Industrial Control System Cyber Market, 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.4. Global Smart Power Grid Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.5. Global Air Traffic Control Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.1.6. Global Automated Transportation System Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.2. Global Cyber Weapon By Type Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.2.1. Global Defensive Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

4.2.2. Global Offensive Cyber Weapon Market 2014-2022 ($ Million)

5. Geographical Analysis

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpc9zj/global_cyber

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161017005809/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: C4ISR