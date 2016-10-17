CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Pandera Systems, a leading, full-service business intelligence and analytics solutions provider, announces its office in Chicago as the company's new Innovation Center. Located at 20 West Kinzie Street in River North, the center serves as a product incubator with a focus on the development of Pandera's analytics-driven digital solutions. These solutions are highly-customized applications (both B2B and B2C) that blend cutting-edge analytics with digital technologies to help companies drive consumer behavior and profitability.

"Our bread and butter has always been business intelligence and information delivery systems, and while all that is still important, the new office's initiative is to push our customers to the next level of innovation," said Ryan Redmann, Pandera's partner for strategy and innovation. "Pandera had already established itself as a premier provider of analytic solutions. Our client focus has evolved -- the company is now acting as a constant innovation arm for our clients. The Innovation Center is our commitment to addressing our client's more tactical strategic initiatives -- we are creating solutions that embody the competitive advantage that today's cutting-edge technologies promise."

To meet demand for custom solutions, the Chicago Innovation Center is hiring for more than 30 positions, including software developers, UX design specialists, data scientists and sales representatives. New hires will have the ability to experience the balance between product incubation and client services work, creating market-tested products that have long-term potential.

"Pandera's investment in an innovation-focused offering for clients is an example of the company's commitment to providing the most advanced customized solutions to suit their strategic business plans," said Joshua Sutton, CEO of Pandera Systems. "This center is an effort to generate the right culture for innovation that addresses industry challenges and better serves our customer base, both locally and nationally."

Pandera Systems is a business intelligence and analytics consulting company that hosts and manages more than 10,000 users on the Cloud. The experts at Pandera Systems help organizations engineer solutions for success, embedding the agility and responsiveness that's crucial for aligning objectives to a market that constantly redefines success. The company also prides itself on the full spectrum of cost-effective advisory and managed services to support infrastructure, technology, administration and development, which is necessary to deliver a great customer experience.

Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Pandera has additional locations currently in Atlanta; Bangalore, India; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Tampa, Fla. For more information, please visit www.panderasystems.com.

