BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - eXp Realty, LLC, a subsidiary of eXpWorld Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), announced today that the Brent Gove team, one of the top real estate teams in California, has joined its growing national real estate brokerage company.

"Only once previously, during the course of 19 years in this business, have I switched brokerages," said Gove whose 20 team members have also joined the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. "Everyone on my team is excited about the opportunity to become an owner of eXp World Holdings and to be part of a community of agent-owners working closely together with systems and infrastructure that will allow us to continue to grow both as a team and as professionals -- building relationships and organizations that span across borders. eXp Realty represents the best opportunity for us as a team and as individuals."

In 2005, Gove's team completed 429 transactions sides accounting for approximately $169 million in sales volume which positioned him as the number 2 agent in the State of California and number 11 worldwide for RE/MAX (out of 128,000 agents). Gove also previously served as CEO and Team Leader of the Roseville, California market center for Keller Williams Realty which was the most profitable market center nationally during his tenure for the first quarter of 2010. For more than 10 years, Gove has hosted "The Real Estate Report with Brent Gove" on Northern California's number one talk radio station, and one of the top 15 AM stations in the United States, KFBK 1530 AM. In 2015, Gove joined other leading real estate experts in co-authoring the book "Top Dollar"which achieved Amazon.com bestseller status in two categories, including as the number 1 top selling book in the category of "Real Estate Sales."

Gove and several members of his team were introduced to the Company by eXp Realty President, Vikki Bartholomae on Friday during its weekly company-wide Leadership Meeting in its cloud campus, a recorded version of which can viewed on the eXp Realty Youtube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/QhbS3_SFyPw?t=9m40s.

"With one universal cap across all markets, a centralized and collaborative meeting location that can be accessed from anywhere, and access to some of the top lead generating systems and programs in the industry, eXp Realty offers a compelling value proposition to the top teams in the United States looking to establish a meaningful ownership interest in the brokerage that they contribute to and help build," said Bartholomae. "We are excited about and humbled by the opportunity to work with Brent and each of his team members as professionals and as fellow shareholders."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for a number of companies most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information you can follow eXp World Holdings, Inc. on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit eXpWorldHoldings.com. For eXp Realty please visit: eXpRealty.com.

