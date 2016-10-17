SAN RAMON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Bishop Ranch announced today that THE LOT, a luxury cinema experience and dining destination, has signed a lease to open THE LOT City Center, a high-energy entertainment venue with a 10-screen movie theatre at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. The multi-faceted entertainment venue will anchor the project and open with City Center's grand opening in the fall of 2018.

THE LOT designs each location to reflect its locale, creating a vibrant community hub built around the cinemas and its dynamic restaurant, café, and bar. The architecture and interior design will be contemporary utilizing natural-textures and incorporating an open lobby design connected to an outside patio. The experience begins with breakfast at 7 AM and continues uninterrupted throughout the day. Ongoing community engagement is at the heart of the company, demonstrated in its offering of events beyond the movies -- car shows, sporting events, art displays and special events like the Academy Awards.

The company has two locations in San Diego, in downtown La Jolla and Liberty Station. THE LOT City Center will offer a unique cinema and fine dining experience for the entire Tri-Valley region.

The theatre will offer online reserved seating for its 800 automated luxury leather recliners, each with a call button for in-seat food service. The in-theater menu will offer guests a full range of food, drinks and snacks.

In addition to the cinemas, THE LOT City Center will also feature a bar with a social cocktail scene, sophisticated spirits and wine, a café offering craft coffee and artisan pastries, and a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with California inspired food specialties created by Executive Chef Matt Sramek.

"We were looking for more than just a movie theatre," said Alexander Mehran, Jr., president and COO of Sunset Development Company, developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. "So we're very excited about bringing THE LOT to the Bay Area. They have the vision, the resources, and the team to execute something very special. We are developing a unique regional destination and with THE LOT, we will have the most luxurious cinema and dining venue in the market."

"Each location for us has to be part of a special community," said Adolfo Fastlicht, CEO of THE LOT. "San Ramon is a fabulous community and a great market. The setting at City Center Bishop Ranch is exceptional and we will create a place where our guests will make THE LOT their hub for premium cinema going, elevated cuisine, socializing and events -- all in a cosmopolitan and relaxed atmosphere. We will create a striking venue that will offer superb customer service and be comfortable and inviting. We aim to promote social interaction and generate unique and sophisticated lifestyle entertainment experiences."

City Center Bishop Ranch is a project designed by the acclaimed Renzo Piano Building Workshop, headquartered in Paris, France. Renzo Piano is an internationally renowned, Pritzker Prize-winning Italian architect. In 2006, TIME magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among his many applauded works are the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, The Shard in London, Europe's tallest skyscraper, and the admired new Whitney Museum in New York City.

In addition to THE LOT, City Center will have 300,000 square feet of restaurants and retail around a beautiful, one-acre piazza. City Center Bishop Ranch is scheduled to open in fall 2018.

For additional information on Bishop Ranch and the City Center project, visit: http://www.citycenterbishopranch.com/.

About Bishop Ranch

Bishop Ranch, owned and operated by Sunset Development Company, is built on a legacy of sound planning and smart growth. Located on 585 acres in the San Ramon Valley, it is the largest mixed-use business community in Northern California. For nearly four decades, Bishop Ranch has continually, carefully grown to become a dynamic center for the modern business. Today, the prosperous surrounding communities include 391,000 residents enjoying an average household income of $160,000.

We are home to 30,000 employees at over 600 companies in more than 30 industries, Among the tenants are many Fortune 500 companies including AT&T, Chevron, General Electric, IBM, PG&E, Robert Half, SAP, BlackBerry, Bank of the West, Toyota and Berkshire Hathaway. Numerous small businesses in high tech, bio/clean tech, and social software, such as Affiliated Computer Services, Aon eSolutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions and AGIS Network have chosen to locate in this diverse and thriving business environment. Bishop Ranch offers a unique flexibility for the space requirements of companies large and small, and its tenants occupy spaces from 150 square feet to more than 1 million square feet.

Employees at Bishop Ranch enjoy a wide range of amenities and on-site services, including award-winning transportation programs, professional seminars and networking opportunities, a comprehensive tenant event program, special offers and discounts, gourmet food trucks and a farmers market.

For more information, visit bishopranch.com.

