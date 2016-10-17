PALM COAST, FL--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in Palm Coast on Oct. 18 at 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Unit 702. This is the brand's third location in the Palm Coast area, joining locations in Ormond Beach and Port Orange.

The growing technology repair company specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 240 stores across North America.

Palm Coast is the second location for owner Joe Markiewicz, who also owns uBreakiFix Ormond Beach. As a U.S. Army veteran, Markiewicz actively supports military and first responders and is committed to hiring veterans in his stores.

"We pride ourselves on quick repairs and quality customer service," Markiewicz said. "We want our customers to feel assured that their devices are in qualified and caring hands and will continue to serve them for years to come."

The increasing cost of devices has made technology replacement difficult and expensive, which motivated savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, to provide another option. uBreakiFix was founded in 2009, and the pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable and most importantly, provided a quality customer experience.

"We want to build trust with our customers by taking the traumatic experience of damaged devices and making the repair process simple," said uBreakiFix founder Justin Wetherill. "As we expand into Palm Coast, we want the community to know there are options beyond replacement, and uBreakiFix is here to provide them with a trusted alternative."

uBreakiFix offers repair services for all brands of smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year.

uBreakiFix Palm Coast is located at 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Unit 702 and can be reached at: 386-264-6398 For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

