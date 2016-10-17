Starter Fertilizers Market Worth 8.33 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Starter Fertilizers Marketby Nutrient Component (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type, Method of Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", the market is projected to reach a value of USD 8.33 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2016.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in the area under forage & turf grasses, owing to the development and long term maintenance of lawns, adoption of modern farming practices, and widening applicability of starter fertilizers.

The phosphorus segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016-2022

The phosphorus segment is the fastest-growing nutrient component to be manufactured in this market, due to the qualities of the nutrient that nourish roots and stimulate growth at the early stages of plant life. Even though a blend of other nutrients such as nitrogen and potassium are important for the formulation of starters, phosphorus is an essential part of these products.

Cereals accounted for the largest crop type segment in the Starter Fertilizers Market

Cereals accounted for the largest share in the application of starter fertilizers in 2015. This segment includes crops such as corn, sorghum, millets, oats, and barley. There is a large scale cultivation of these cereals in the North American region. This region is also an early adopter of novel agricultural methods and inputs, including the usage of starter fertilizers. In cereal crops, starter fertilizers are generally applied through the fertigation method.

North American and European regions dominated the Starter Fertilizers Market in 2015

The North American region was the largest market for starter fertilizers in 2015. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are prominent users of starter fertilizers for enhanced yield requirements of cereal and fruit & vegetable crops. The countries in the European region such as France, the U.K., Spain, Germany, and Italy have been early adopters of advanced fertilizer products and produce fruits & vegetables for a large export market. With the growth in awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of using complex fertilizers instead of traditional fertilizers such as urea, which have limited efficiency, there is an increase in the supply and demand for starter fertilizers.

The Starter Fertilizers Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (U.S.), Stoller USA Inc. (U.S.), Helena Chemical Company (U.S.), Miller Seed Company (U.S.), Nachurs Alpine Solution (U.S.), Conklin Company Partners Inc. (U.S.), Grassland Agro (Ireland), Agro-Culture Liquid Fertilizers (U.S.), and EC Grow (U.S.).

