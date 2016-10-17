PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Solera Health, an integrator of chronic disease prevention and management solutions, today announced the addition of Dr. Scott Breidbart, MD, MBA as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Breidbart will be an integral part of the company's executive leadership team and will play a key role as the liaison between Solera, the company's health plan and medical group clients, and Solera's integrated network of chronic disease prevention and management program providers.

Dr. Breidbart brings more than 20 years of managed care experience and more than 10 years as a medical practitioner to Solera. Prior to joining Solera, Dr. Breidbart previously served as the Chief Clinical Officer at Emblem Health, where he was responsible for all clinical program strategies and quality-based payment models. Dr. Breidbart previously held positions as the Chief Medical Officer at Empire BCBS where he improved post-discharge and chronic disease management and payment structure and as the Vice President, Quality Improvement and Medical Policy at Health Net.

In this newly created role, Dr. Breidbart will use his extensive experience in quality-based payment models, managed care and quality improvement to support Solera's mission of creating a market-leading, community-integrated healthcare system to prevent and manage obesity-related chronic health conditions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Breidbart on board as Chief Medical Officer of Solera Health," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "His deep experience working with two of the largest health systems in New York coupled with his rich background in clinical and managed care put him in unique position to provide us with critical counsel and support as we scale our reach and our impact as an organization."

"I am delighted to join the Solera Health team as they are playing a critical role in connecting patients, health plans and physicians to an integrated network of community resources and digital providers delivering chronic disease prevention and management programs to make care affordable, accessible and efficient for every qualified individual nationwide," said Dr. Breidbart.

Dr. Breidbart received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and earned his medical degree from Columbia University. He performed his residency in pediatrics as Babies and Children's Hospital of New York (Columbia Presbyterian), his chief residency at Westchester Medical Center in New York and his fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology at Montefiore Medical Center, also in New York Dr. Breidbart practiced pediatric endocrinology for 10 years as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, New York Medical College. Dr. Breidbart also holds an MBA in Strategic Management from Pace University Lubin School of Business, and served on the Board of Directors of the New York Diabetes Coalition. Dr. Breidbart is licensed to practice medicine in New York and New Jersey, and is Board Certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is a chronic disease prevention and management integrator that connects patients, payers, and physicians with a new class of non-clinical healthcare providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, please visit: http://soleranetwork.com.

Media Contacts:

Jessy Green or Kay Kelly

SVM Public Relations

Email Contact

401.490.9700



