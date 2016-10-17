Regulatory News:

The members of the Nomination Committee for the Concentric Annual General Meeting 2017 have now been appointed.

The AGM 2012 has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have four members and consist of one representative each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 30 September 2016. The members are:

Göran Espelund, Lannebo Fonder, Chariman of the Nomination Committee.

Telephone +46 8-562 252 01, e-mail: goran.espelund@lannebofonder.se

Erik Durhan, Nordea AB. Telephone: +46 72-728 17 10, e-mail: erik.durhan@nordea.com

Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur. Telephone: +46 8-585 924 15, e-mail: marianne.nilsson@swedbankrobur.se

Johan Strandberg, SEB Fonder. Telephone: +46 8-763 50 00, e-mail: johan.strandberg@seb.se

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2017 will be held on 30 March 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders, who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the members of the Nomination Committee by e-mail or telephone.

For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and in any event no later than 2 January 2017.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact

Mia Segerberg, Corporate Communications

telephone: +46 72-226 90 80