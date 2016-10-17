

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC



17 October 2016



UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL



Following the issue of 2,000,000 shares subscribed for by Capita IRG Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Employee Benefit Trust at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 284,352,270 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each.



The 2,000,000 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.



Mark Waters



Company Secretary



Admiral Group plc



