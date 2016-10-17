sprite-preloader
Montag, 17.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.10.2016 | 17:42
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Lazard Asset Management LLC

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

Bank of New York - Global Custody
Bank of New York - Dir Personal
J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust

(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

14 October 2016

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

17 October 2016

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Decrease from 13% to 12%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii) (ix)

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0005058408

Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares:
Number of Voting rights(viii): 5,190,542

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares:
Direct:
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x):
Indirect (xi): 5,110,542

% of voting rights(x):
Direct:
Indirect: 12.981%

B. Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise Price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix) (xx):

Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 5,110,542

% of voting rights: 12.981%

(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:


(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:


(13). Additional information:


(14). Contact name:

Barbara Powley
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 5610

17 October 2016


© 2016 PR Newswire