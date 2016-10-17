According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global baby warming devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Vendors in the market are focusing on developing hybrid equipment such as radiant warmers with neonatal incubators, infant incubators with phototherapy units, and neonatal incubators with other neonatal care equipment. "Leading vendors often bundle products with heavy discounts to increase the overall unit sales. For instance, GE Healthcare has developed Giraffe OmniBed Carestation that pairs both radiant warmer and an incubator together to create an optimal microenvironment for babies," says Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global baby warming devices market into the following segments:

Global baby warming devices market by product type 2015

Phototherapy unit 56.52% Radiant warmer 24.73% Incubator 18.75%

Source: Technavio

Global phototherapy unit market

The phototherapy unit segment is growing at a moderate growth rate and is primarily driven by the wide variety of devices used in treating neonatal jaundice. This segment dominates the global baby warming devices market with 56.52% in 2015. The market is driven by an increase in a number of preterm births worldwide, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness about neonatal care. The newborns are more prone to anemia, jaundice, and other chronic diseases. The morbidity associated with the preterm birth results in physical and economic costs. "Preterm births correspond to high medical expenditure and loss of productivity. The use of phototherapy units helps in decreasing the level of unconjugated bilirubin to prevent acute bilirubin encephalopathy," says Barath.

Phototherapy units mostly consist of a light source that helps in allowing the certain wavelength of UV light that are widely used in the converting toxic bilirubin molecules into water soluble isomers, which are excreted by the body. The advances in technology in phototherapy units have led to the robust use of newer lights that are effective and safe, which meet minimum criteria of delivering effective irradiance.

Global radiant warmers market

The global radiant warmers market is growing at a steady growth rate and is expected to witness a rise in the sales of new equipment during the forecast period. The rise in health problems after birth with hypothermia is one of the most common risks associated with infant mortality, which is driving the growth of radiant warmers segment.

The radiant warmers are used as a standard bed to provide accessibility for resuscitation or procedures without risking thermal stability. The radiant warmers are necessary for all NICUs and as long as the infant remains critically ill, he or she should be kept on a warmer bed. Nowadays, infant warmers are biocompatible and have an overhead heater that delivers radiant heat that is controlled manually for thermoregulation.

Global infant incubators market

The global infant incubators market is growing at a faster growth rate and accounted for a share of 18.75% in the global baby warming devices market. The incubators are used for infants that are stable and do not require frequent clinical procedures. The primary objective of the incubators is to maintain the body temperature of the infant and to minimize the energy expended during metabolic heat production.

Few incubators with double layers are able to reduce radiant heat loss by adding a second inner layer of Plexiglas. For instance, the Medix NatalCare St-LX infant incubator provides better access and ease with advanced options to meet the clinical and developmental needs for sick infants.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Drägerwerk

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

