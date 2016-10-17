SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Digipath Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) today reported that on Tuesday, October 18th and Wednesday October 19th, 2016, Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will host Puerto Rico's second official international cannabis conference, as Puerto Rico becomes the fourth jurisdiction in Latin America to enter into the medical cannabis trade. The $3 billion a year medical cannabis industry in the United States could provide the economic stimulus and job growth that Puerto Rico's citizens are looking for in 2016 and beyond. Todd Denkin, president and COO of Digipath Inc. and Digipath Labs, will be speaking to the crowd about the importance of cannabis lab testing.

"We are at a crucial point for the medical cannabis industry in Puerto Rico, and what happens in the coming months will impact the lives of thousands of patients on the island. It is the responsibility of everyone involved in the industry to be educated and promote a comprehensive approach to this topic," said Ingrid Schmidt, cofounder of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, the consulting firm hosting the event. Schmidt added that the conference is aimed at investors, entrepreneurs and other professionals interested in entering the new medical cannabis industry, and health professionals who want to learn and get certified on the medicinal properties and benefits of cannabis-based treatments. Conference participants will gain valuable information on many aspects of the industry such as global practices, opportunities for real estate investment, technology, research, laws and regulations, among other issues. "Puerto Rico really has a real chance to get started in the industry on the right foot and I'm excited to participate in such a incredible event," said Digipath president, Todd Denkin.

The event organizers expect a large attendance of participants from Puerto Rico, other United States jurisdictions, and the Caribbean. It is important to highlight that in the United States, 25 States, Washington D.C. and now Puerto Rico have legalized the sale of cannabis. Puerto Rico also becomes the second location in the United States to integrate medical tourism as part of its medical cannabis platform. Medical tourism is a global phenomenon that provides patients with medical services out of their immediate area, in response to the demand for lower costs, access to treatment and therapies unavailable in their region, and better care.

"Medical cannabis tourism should be a game changer for Puerto Rico. According to the Medical Tourism Association, Latin America is already one of the top destinations in the world for medical tourism. When you add in the versatile range of improved applications that cannabis has over pharmaceutical drugs to treat certain debilitating medical conditions, Puerto Rico stands out and becomes a leader in the market of medical tourism and medical cannabis," stated Francisco Bonet, executive director of the Puerto Rico Medical Tourism Corporation.

Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will also showcase a wide scope of business models for Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions. By gathering local and international speakers and professionals from the medical cannabis industry, the conference will educate participants and provide them with opportunities to network with licensed producers, government and regulatory entities, industry consultants, quality control professionals, medical practitioners, suppliers, dispensaries, facility engineers, and other industry professionals.

For patients, the conference will provide a deeper insight and understanding of the medical uses of cannabis, as Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz will feature some of the most influential doctors and scientists of the field, including Dr. José Fraceschini, psychologist, Dr. José F. Rodríguez Orengo, Ph.D., Professor of biochemical pharmacology, and Todd Denkin, President of Digipath, Inc. (DIGP), who will address lab testing and product safety.

Those interested in participating can visit www.prmedcannbiz.com or call 939.338.3303 to register.

About Digipath, Inc.

Digipath, Inc. is an independent cannabis testing and media firm that supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing and delivers cannabis news coverage and education about the cannabis industry. Digipath's two business units are Digipath Labs and TNM News Corp. Digipath Labs™ is working to set the industry standard for testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure product safety and efficacy. TNM News Corp. has pioneered a cannabis-focused news network, The National Marijuana News, which delivers news, interviews, and education on all things cannabis.

For more information please visit www.digipath.com/

