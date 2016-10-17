Conformance-Tested and Field-Proven Software to Speed up Building Automation System Designs

Renesas Electronics America, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and CS Lab GmbH, today announced the addition of a BACnet Verified Software Add-on (VSA) to the Renesas Synergy™ Gallery. Currently available for the Synergy S7G2 Group Microcontrollers (MCUs), the new VSA gives the rapidly increasing Synergy Platform customer base plug-and-play access to the proven BACnet stack from CS-Lab GmbH. Renesas and CS-Lab are BACnet International members.

The BACnet communication stack, conforming to the ISO16484-5 standard, is the leading building automation protocol used in countless installations around the world for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), lighting, and access control applications. The new BACnet VSA offers easy access to a certified and standards-compliant implementation via IP, Ethernet, and MS/TP data layers. The functional range of the stack is suitable for the development of BACnet servers according to the following profile B-SS, B-SA, B-ASC, and B-AAC. CS-Lab's "BACeye" tool allows easy access to BACnet devices, and their objects and properties during development.

Renesas Synergy is a complete and qualified platform with fully integrated software, a scalable family of MCUs, and unified development tools to speed embedded system developers' time to market as they innovate new products. At the heart of the Synergy Platform is the Synergy Software Package (SSP), which is qualified, supported, warranted, and maintained by Renesas. The SSP consists of a real-time operating system (RTOS), stacks for USB and Ethernet, file systems, a graphical user interface (GUI), and more all accessible through a robust Application Programming Interface (API) to free customers from struggling with lower-level details. Developers can add specialized functions to their SSP projects with confidence using VSA software components that are continuously verified by Renesas to be SSP-compatible.

As with all VSAs, the new BACnet VSA can be downloaded as an evaluation library from the Synergy Gallery at no cost, and can then be used under control of the state-of-the-art Synergy Platform tool chain using simple drag-and-drop functionality with projects utilizing the SSP. The BACnet VSA was designed using the recently released Renesas eclipse embedded studio or e2 studio IDE v5.0, integrated with the SSP, and tested on the Renesas Synergy SK-S7G2 Starter Kit.

"The BACnet VSA offers users of the Synergy Platform an all-round carefree experience to develop BACnet-compatible applications for the Synergy Platform," said Christian Klinger, CEO of CS-Lab GmbH. "BACnet VSA supports developers in the development of BACnet-compatible applications. Actual low-level operation of the BACnet protocol is abstracted and handled by the SSP and the BACnet VSA enabling programmers to instead concentrate on their end-application. The time saved in the development process may be in this case several months. With the BACnet stack, CS-Lab is continuing the proven functionality and reliability of the MBS software."

"We created the Synergy VSA program as a way to make sure our customers have access to specialized software from leading partners in our industry. This gives our customers the power to leverage the Synergy Platform in any direction their requirements take them. We take the guesswork away because all VSA software is verified by Renesas to be compatible with the SSP," said Mark Rootz, Marketing Director, Synergy IoT Platform Business Division, Renesas Electronics America. "This BACnet VSA from CS-Lab is a perfect example because of CS-Lab's presence in the market and its reputation for serving embedded system developers using the BACnet communication protocol with reliable and high-quality software products and service."

After successful evaluation of the BACnet VSA in a Synergy Platform project, a commercial license can be purchased directly from CS-Lab GmbH in Krefeld. Learn more at: www.bacnet-stack.com.

To learn more about the Renesas Synergy Platform, please visit renesassynergy.com.

About CS Lab GmbH

CS Lab is one of the leading German providers of software solutions for the industrial and building automation. The focus is on development and programming applications for Windows, Linux and Embedded.

Companies benefit from the long experience of CS Lab GmbH with regard to the specific needs in the area of industrial and building automation. Thus CS Lab offer custom development and App programming made in Germany and supports its customers in software design and coding. The portfolio includes also the project management, software consulting and hardware development.

CS Lab offers with the BACnet stack an all-round carefree to develop BACnet-compatible applications on all major software platforms and with BACeye the company has developed the tool for visualization and analysis of BACnet networks. Customers include numerous medium-sized companies as well as international companies.

More information: www.cs-lab.de

About Renesas Electronics America

Renesas Electronics America Inc., a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live-securely and safely. The number one global supplier of microcontrollers, and a leader in Analog Power and SoC products, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics (HE), Office Automation (OA), and Information Communication Technology (ICT) applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) BACnet is a registered trademark of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Renesas Synergy is a trademark from Renesas Electronics Corporation. All registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

