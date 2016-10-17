

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech giant Samsung reportedly tested the batteries of its infamous Galaxy Note 7 smartphone at an internal facility.



The batteries used in trouble Galaxy Note 7 were tested by a lab that is owned by Samsung, according to WSJ.



Smartphone makers are required to test phone batteries at one of the 28 labs certified by the U.S. wireless industry's trade group CTIA, in order to make sure of its safety standards. Samsung is the only such manufacturer using in-house battery-testing facilities for CTIA certification, according a report in Wall Street Journal.



The Note 7 fiasco made Samsung to initially announce a global recall and later to discontinue the product itself, after both original and replacement units caught fire. Samsung is still continuing to work to identify the cause of its batteries catching fire.



Samsung's internal testing labs did not find any problems with the original and replacement Galaxy Note 7 phones.



The South Korean conglomerate expects the Note 7-fiasco to have a negative impact of about 3 trillion won on its operating profit from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2017.



