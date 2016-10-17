Global Semiconductor Equipment Market Analysis 2016-2018 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A number of technical and operational trends within the semiconductor manufacturing industry are strengthening the need for more effective advanced equipment solutions. These trends include:



Development of Smaller Semiconductor Features. The development of smaller features, now as small as 20nm in production and 10nm in R&D, enables semiconductor manufacturers to produce larger numbers of circuits per wafer and to achieve higher circuit performance.

Transition to 3D device structures. Foundries are adopting 3D FinFET transistors starting at 14/16 nm technology nodes to get improved performance and use less power in 1x technology nodes. Memory makers will move to 3D NAND and vertical structures for next generation NAND technology

Shortening of Technology Life Cycles. The technology life cycle of integrated circuits continues to shorten as semiconductor manufacturers strive to adopt new processes that allow a faster transition to smaller, faster and more complex devices. In the past, the technology life cycle was approximately three years; it is now only two years.

New materials. Copper metal layers continue to be the key material for the back end of line for advanced integrated circuits in order to increase performance and reduce the cost of integrated circuits. The Industry is continuously searching directions to reduce the effective K of the low K materials and to reduce the barrier thickness and material types. These changes require new processing and metrology equipment and thus represents challenging developments for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. In addition, in order to overcome limitations in the continued shrink of transistor dimensions, leading edge integrated circuit manufacturers are introducing new materials in the transistor gate stack. The adoption of high-k dielectrics is a key element for gate control in the most advanced technology nodes of 28nm, 20nm and 14nm currently in production, while R&D work to implement the next gate control material being done with III-IV materials. These new materials, combined with metal layers, require new processing and metrology equipment and thus represent a challenging development for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Low-K Dielectric Issues and Trends



Chapter 3 Lithography Issues And Trends



Chapter 4 CMP Issues and Trends



Chapter 5 Factory Automation Issues and Trends



Chapter 6 Thin film Deposition Issues and Trends



Chapter 7 Plasma Etching Issues and Trends



Chapter 8 Chemicals and Materials Issues and Trends



Chapter 9 Metrology



Chapter 10 Market Forecast



