OLDSMAR, FL--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a Global Services and Solution Supply Chain Company with a full channel-driven IT products and services portfolio, has announced the expansion of its EMEA headquarters located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. This expansion serves to meet the increasing demand for service supply chain solutions and sales channel reach for the key strategic ecosystem segments GCI serves.

The expansion doubles the size of the MSC (Managed Service Center) and NOC (Network Operations Center) that provides 7x24x365 multi-lingual support for GCI partners throughout EMEA, APAC and LATAM. Additionally there is dedicated space for SDM (Service Delivery Management), PMO (Project Management Office) and GPM (Global Partner Management). The expansion accommodates additional resources for partner management focused at partner recruitment, onboarding, enablement, and technical training.

"GCI has expanded its capacity in our Cluj-Napoca European Support and Integration Center to meet significant growth in our service delivery and ecosystem solutions integration business" said Jim Bradshaw, CEO and Chairman, Global Convergence, Inc. "Further, GCI is investing heavily in additional partner development staff to grow both our solution provider partner sales channel and our service delivery partner fabric in the key strategic ecosystems we are focused on."

The expansion of the EMEA headquarters will provide the resources and infrastructure that GCI's supply chain and ecosystem partners can leverage as they grow in the global marketplace, offering flexible, customizable and scalable solutions.

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Global Convergence Inc. (GCI) is the channel's services and solutions company. GCI empowers solution providers to bring innovative and disruptive technologies to market that complement their portfolio and provide them with new revenue opportunities. With a strong foundation as a U.S.-based value- added distributor with a full, channel-driven IT services portfolio specializing in voice and data networks and enterprise mobility, GCI has global capabilities in 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com, or follow us at Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For More Information, Contact:



Todd Gronemeyer

Global Convergence, Inc.

Email contact



813-925-6020