ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Renaissance St. Louis Airport is helping to make wishes come true as it partners with the Make-A-Wish foundation to provide rooms for families heading outside of St. Louis. The hotel near St. Louis Airport has already donated rooms to seven families as they make trips across the country to see their wishes come true.

Renaissance St. Louis is committed to giving back to the community, and it's proud to be a small part of the journey for Make-A-Wish families. Recently, the property has seen families setting out for St. Thomas V.I., Cyprus, Disney, Colorado to build an igloo, and to a Super Hero convention in Los Angeles. The hotel's charitable donation provides a welcome refuge for families embarking on a journey that will be remembered for years to come.

Make-A-Wish families from St. Louis and the surrounding area have been invited to stay the night at the hotel, which welcomes them with snack and food items, and a personal note wishing them well on their trip and welcoming them to the property. Families with early flight times are treated to a restful stay, with St. Louis Airport accommodations that seamlessly blend comfort and convenience right around the corner from the terminal.

Adjacent to the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, the hotel is a convenient respite as families prepare for a day of travel the following morning. A delicious buffet breakfast greets guests when they wake up, and Norah's Crafted Food & Spirits offers a tempting menu all day long. An indoor and outdoor pool each invite a little relaxation, where families can rest up before their flight.

To find out more about the hotel's recent charity efforts, accommodations near the airport, or to book one of its exclusive hotel deals, please call 1-314-429-1100.

About the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel

Comfort and convenience blend effortlessly at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, the only Renaissance hotel in the state of Missouri. The property welcomes guests with spacious, contemporary accommodations, a host of first-class amenities and an unparalleled location, only one mile away from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. All guest rooms and suites showcase feature pillowtop mattresses, a flat-screen TV, an ergonomic desk and a coffee maker. The property also features a fully equipped fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and acclaimed American cuisine at Norah's Crafted Food & Spirits. Planners can host their next event at the hotel's more than 37,000 square feet of state-of-the-art venue space, while attendees enjoy complimentary shuttle service to and from Lambert-St. Louis Airport. Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel is managed by Schulte Hospitality Group.

Schulte Hospitality Group (SHG) is a full service hospitality company specializing in full service hospitality management and consulting services. With 69 hotels throughout the United States, Schulte Hospitality has become one of the fastest growing hotel management companies of its kind. The company manages Full Service as well as select and limited service hotels and resorts under various brands including Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG). See more at www.schultehotels.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3068333



CONTACT:

Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel

9801 Natural Bridge Road

St. Louis Missouri 63134 USA

http://12.27.102.171/hotels/travel/stlsa-renaissance-st-louis-airport-hotel/

1-314-429-1100



