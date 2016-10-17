

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is gradually declining against all of its major competitors Monday afternoon, following the release of a pair of disappointing economic reports. The weak data seems to have further clouded the outlook for interest rates, as investors ponder whether the Federal Reserve will be able to hike rates again before the end of the year.



Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector has unexpectedly seen a continued decline in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slid to a negative 6.8 in October from a negative 2.0 in September, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in activity.



The drop by the general business conditions index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to rise to a positive 1.0.



Industrial production in the U.S. inched up by slightly less than expected in the month of September, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Monday. The Fed said industrial production edged up by 0.1 percent in September after falling by a revised 0.5 percent in August.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Traders can look forward to the release of U.S. inflation data tomorrow, as well as homebuilder confidence. Housing starts are slated for Wednesday morning, followed up by the Beige Book in the afternoon.



Investors will also be paying attention to the European Central Bank meeting later this week. The ECB is expected to announce its policy decision on Thursday.



The dollar has drifted to around $1.10 against the Euro Monday afternoon, from a 2 1/2 month high of $1.0963 this morning.



Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in September to the highest level since late 2014, final data from Eurostat showed Monday. Inflation rose to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in August. A similar high rate was last seen October 2014.



There have been reports of a rift between U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond and members of the Cabinet on the Government's 'hard Brexit' plans.



The Chancellor was said to have angered cabinet pro-Brexit ministers for 'arguing like an accountant seeing the risk of everything' instead of pressing with tougher lines on immigration and the single market as favored by the PM Theresa May, the Daily Telegraph reported.



Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt dismissed talks about the disagreement within the cabinet over Brexit, saying the cabinet was 'absolutely united' on the fundamentals of Brexit terms.



The buck has pulled back to around $1.22 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.2133.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.9 percent on month in October, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday, coming in at 309,122 pounds. That follows the 0.7 percent increase in September.



The greenback has retreated to around Y103.830 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a high of Y104.371 this morning.



Japan's industrial production rebounded less than initially estimated in August, final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-over-month in August instead of a 1.5 percent increase reported earlier. This was followed by a 0.4 percent drop in July.



