EVENT: The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Iqaluit on Tuesday as part of the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations. Media representatives will have an opportunity to take photographs and b-roll footage at the beginning of the round table. Media representatives who wish to attend the consultations may do so as observers. DATE: Tuesday, October 18, 2016 TIME: 2:00 p.m. PLACE: The Franco-Centre 981 Nunavut Drive Iqaluit, Nunavut EVENT: The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event organised in Iqaluit on Wednesday during the All Arts Summit with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors, as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World. Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures and b-roll footage at the beginning of the event. DATE: Wednesday, October 19, 2016 TIME: 10:30 a.m. PLACE: Frobisher Inn Astro Hill Terrace Koojesse Room (South) Iqaluit, Nunavut EVENT: The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement in Iqaluit on Wednesday about three Canada 150 projects. Representatives from the media will have the opportunity to ask Minister Joly questions regarding all events during a media availability afterwards. DATE: Wednesday, October 19, 2016 TIME: 1:30 p.m. PLACE: Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum 212 Sinaa Street Iqaluit, Nunavut

