

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Donald Trump stepping up accusations that the upcoming presidential election is rigged against him, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have called on Republican leaders to renounce the GOP nominee's claims.



In a statement issued Monday, Reid and Pelosi said it is essential that everyone acknowledges the fairness of the electoral process even if they don't like the results.



Reid and Pelosi argued that House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., are complicit with Trump by failing to affirm the fairness of the democratic process.



'There are always issues - long lines, broken voting machines, hanging chads,' Reid and Pelosi said. 'And in this election, there is the unprecedented factor of a hostile foreign government seeking to influence the outcome.'



They added, 'But these issues notwithstanding, a simple, bipartisan statement of faith in the integrity of our elections will help calm the waters that Donald Trump appears determined to agitate.'



Reid and Pelosi claimed the issue is bigger than just this year's election and said the good of the country must outweigh the instinct for political self-preservation.



In a series of posts to Twitter, Trump raised concerns about large scale voter fraud and said the election is 'absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing' Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.



