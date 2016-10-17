According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global immunohematology marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, 2016-2020.

This research report titled 'Global Immunohematology Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Molecular testing of blood groups is the latest trend gaining traction in the market. It executes RBC genotyping that helps to estimate the type of antigen present in the blood. Molecular testing helps to address the restrictions of serologic testing and has become an indispensable tool in diagnosis owing to its automated technology. Vendors in the healthcare market are increasingly making investments in molecular immunohematology. At present, Immucor and Quotient are the leading companies that deal in molecular immunohematology.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics says, "Molecular analysis helps in the detection of the molecular and genetic basis of any antigen. The procedure helps the physicians to understand the molecular basis of blood group antigen and blood typing. At present, the adoption rate of molecular immunohematology has increased coupled with serological typing and HLA typing. Several blood banks and hospitals across the world are using this method

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53764

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on end-users, the report categorizes the global immunohematologymarket into the following segments:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic laboratories

Global immunohematology market by end-users 2015 (%) Hospitals 50.12% Blood banks 28.17% Diagnostic laboratories 21.71% Source: Technavio

Hospitals

Hospitals are the key end-users of immunohematology that significantly influence market growth. Large hospitals, such as multispecialty hospitals and hospital groups, work under government sponsorship or through private entities. Accommodating more than 500 hospital beds, these hospitals offer a large number of inpatient and outpatient services and generate more revenues for the market. They purchase medical products and consumables on bulk and collaborate with many suppliers, reimbursement authorities, and government organizations to increase their shares. In these hospitals, diagnosis and monitoring of most of the surgical events are executed in outpatient settings. The sales of immunohematology analyzers, instruments, and reagents in hospitals will increase steadily owing to the increased number of hospital admittance for surgical care. The Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals are the key end-users of immunohematology in the market.

Medium-sized hospitals require third-party laboratory testing support and medical equipment for their healthcare services. They have a limited budget and administration of these hospitals is often decentralized. However, the number of mid-sized hospitals is higher than large hospitals as they are easily accessible to people. This will augment the sales of immunohematology analyzers in medium-sized hospitals in the coming years.

Blood banks

In Tier 1 hospitals, it has become a routine to match the genotype of the blood before blood transfusion. Such specific requirements have increased the demand for immunohematology in the market. The growing awareness about diseases and public-private funding to establish blood banks have also increased the use of immunohematology. Annually, more than 21 million blood components are transfused in the US. The surging number of community-based program and engagement of various non-profit organizations such as American Red Cross can boost the applications of immunohematology to offer better patient safety. Moreover, rising demand for RBCs and platelets has resulted in an increased demand for HLA typing, which has subsequently accelerated the need of immunohematology. Screening of donor blood tests, such as HIV, hepatitis, syphilis, and malaria, are the conventional tests performed in blood banks. To have a better comprehension of the blood typing, presence of Rh factor and to check the antibodies, the use of immunohematology is increasing.

Diagnostic laboratories

For the purpose of immunohematology testing, the diagnostic laboratories are categorized into clinical diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories. Clinical diagnostic laboratories carry out the test for individuals who are pertaining to diagnosis. These laboratories can work on the single operation or can be controlled by hospitals. The use of reference laboratories for immunohematology is a growing trend in this market. These laboratories provide reference testing of serology, type of extensive antigens present in blood, and molecular blood group determination.

"With the European region opting for advanced immunohematology studies such as transfusion medicine, manufacturers like Grifols serves the need of reference laboratories and hospitals. Similarly, reference laboratories in APAC countries like Singapore such as 24-hour Cross-Match Laboratory help to deliver services to various hospitals. The 24-hour Cross-Match Laboratory offers full-time services to hospitals for ABO and Rh-type determination and pre-transfusion screening," says Srinivas.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Grifols

Immucor

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic

Browse Related Reports:

Global Blood Culture Tests Market 2016-2020

Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2016-2020

Blood Screening Market Global Market Research 2015-2019

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161017005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com