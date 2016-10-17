VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- After nearly four months of focused fundraising efforts including donations from dog sport clubs, companion animal-focused businesses and individuals from around the province and beyond, the Happy Dogs Legacy Campaign is proud to announce nearly $40,000 was raised which enabled 328 pet oxygen mask sets to be purchased and sent to fire halls across BC, at no cost to each hall/department.

The campaign began in June of this year, after a Burnaby house fire in late May took the lives of seven dogs and two cats. The dog sport and pet community was so profoundly impacted that Happy Dogs Legacy was established to ensure something positive came from the tragic event and after learning that life-saving pet oxygen masks are not a mandatory piece of equipment on every fire truck in BC. Calls began to municipal and volunteer halls to gauge interest and the campaign was met with a very enthusiastic response; with 95 fire districts expressing interest in receiving the kits. A PetFundr page was created and several other initiatives including an online auction were held to raise the needed funds.

"We are immensely grateful to everyone who supported this campaign so we could make this legacy a reality - from the volunteers who tirelessly called halls to get mask numbers, to each and every donor who make a contribution - we could not have done this without you," said Happy Dogs Legacy Team Member Elisha McCallum. "Knowing that there will soon be 328 more pet oxygen masks sets in use around the province gives us hope that more companion animals, of all shapes and sizes, will have a fighting chance if exposed to smoke in a fire and that the heartache over the loss of a pet can be prevented."

The pet oxygen mask kits were acquired through the Wag'N 02 Fur Life Program's Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative, a North American distributor for McCulloch Medical™. Each kit includes a set of three oxygen masks in various sizes, tubing to connect masks to oxygen supply, a training DVD, hints and tips sheet, kennel lead for on scene animal handling, useful reporting forms, laminated instructions, educational materials and pet oxygen masks on board stickers, all inside a carry bag. "This equipment has time and time again proven that it significantly increases the odds of a successful field animal rescue outcome by its shear ease of use, access, implementation and affordability. What an inspiring project to start National Fire Safety Month," said Ines de Pablo, president of Wag'N O2 Fur Life.

"Our pets are our family members. McCulloch Medical™ wholeheartedly supports taking every possible precaution to ensure their well-being and safety," said Mark L. Anderson, DVM and founder of MAI Animal Health, the endorser brand of McCulloch Medical. "We are proud to partner with the Happy Dogs Legacy Campaign and their initiative to provide BC-area fire halls with the tools they need to help safeguard against future tragedies. We congratulate the Campaign and its efforts."

The pet oxygen masks include a two-year manufacturer's warranty. To ensure longevity and the utmost standard of care, Happy Dogs Legacy will ensure fire halls are connected with local veterinarians should additional training on their use be requested. Happy Dogs Legacy Team is in the process of sending all mask sets to fire halls in the coming week for arrival by the end of October. For more information on which communities and halls will be receiving masks, please see below. Fire halls not on this list who would like mask sets are encouraged to contact Happy Dogs Legacy directly.

About Happy Dogs LegacyHappy Dogs Legacy, founded in June of 2016, is an initiative started by BC pet owners to outfit all fire trucks in the province with pet oxygen mask sets. The project was born to create legacy out of tragedy after a Lower Mainland area fire claimed the lives of seven dogs and two cats. Happy Dogs Legacy is an ongoing initiative partnering with Wag'N 02 Fur Life and will continue to work to ensure all fire halls in BC have access to this valuable life-saving piece of equipment. www.happydogslegacy.com

About Wag'N O2 Fur LifeWag'N O2 Fur Life is an educational and public safety company dedicated to providing pet oxygen masks to first responders across North America. To learn more about the Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative and to find out if your local department already carries this pet life saving equipment visit the Department Database at www.PetOxygenMasks.org

About McCulloch MedicalThe McCulloch Medical Oxygen Recovery Masks are one of many products offered within a full line of proven aspiration and resuscitation products that have saved the lives of countless animals worldwide. For more information on McCulloch Medical, visit www.mccullochmedical.com

List of Communities/Fire Halls Receiving Pet Oxygen Mask Sets from Happy Dogs Legacy

Abbotsford Fire Department - 5 sets Ashcroft Fire Rescue - 3 sets Balfour Fire Department - 3 sets Beasley Fire Department - 3 sets Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department Blewett Volunteer Fire Department - - 4 sets 4 sets Burnaby Fire Department - 12 sets Cariboo Fire Departments - 7 sets Central Saanich Volunteer Fire - 4 Castlegar Fire Department - 3 sets sets Chemainus Hall Fire Department - 1 set Colwood Fire Rescue - 2 sets Coquitlam Fire Department - 11 sets Comox Fire Rescue - 2 sets Courtenay (City) Fire Department -10 Cowichan Area Fire Departments - 18 sets sets Crescent Valley Fire Department - 2 sets Creston Fire Rescue - 1 sets Elkford (District) Fire Rescue - 1 Dawson Creek Fire Rescue - 2 sets set Elk Valley South Country Fire & Rescue Enderby & District Fire Department - - 8 sets 2 sets Fernie (City) Fire and Emergency Esquimalt Fire Department - 1 set Services - 2 sets Fort Nelson/N.Rockies Regional Fire Dept- 4 sets Grand Forks Fire Department - 6 sets Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department - Highlands (District) Fire Department 1 set - 5 sets Kaleden Fire Department - 3 sets Kamloops Fire Rescue - 10 sets Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department - Kaslo Fire Department - 4 sets 3 sets Langley Township Fire Department - 3 Lake Country Fire Department - 3 sets sets Lantzville (District) Fire and Rescue - 3 sets Lumby Fire Department - 3 sets Maple Ridge (City) Fire Department - Maple Bay Fire Department - 3 sets 2 sets Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire - 2 sets Metchosin Fire Department - 5 sets Mill Bay Fire Department - 5 sets Nanaimo Fire Department - 1 set Nelson North Shore Fire Department - Nelson Fire Department -3 sets 2 sets North Vancouver City Fire Dept - 3 sets Ooteschenia Fire Department - 3 sets Otter Point Fire Department - 3 sets Parksville Fire Department - 9 sets Pass Creek Fire Department - 2 sets Passmore Fire Department - 2 sets Peachland Fire Department - 1 set Pemberton Fire Rescue - 3 sets Port Alberni Fire Departments - 7 sets Port Coquitlam Fire - 2 sets Prince George Fire Rescue Services - Port Hardy Fire Department - 4 sets 12 sets Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services - 2 Qualicum Beach Fire Department - 3 sets sets Riondel Fire Department - 2 sets Robson Fire Department - 3 sets Salmon Arm (City) Fire Department - Saanich Fire Department - 4 sets 4 sets Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue - 8 sets Sasamat Fire Department - 4 sets Seabird Island Fire Department - 2 Savary Island Fire - 2 sets sets Shawnigan Lake Fire Department - 2 sets Shirley Fire Department - 2 sets Slocan Fire Department - 3 sets Squamish Fire Department - 6 sets Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Dept - 2 sets Surrey Fire Rescue - 1 set Terrace (City) Fire Department - 2 Tarry's Fire Department - 4 sets sets Thetis Island Volunteer Fire Department Tofino Volunteer Fire Department - 3 - 2 sets sets Vernon Fire Rescue - 4 sets West Vancouver District - 4 sets Whistler Fire Rescue Service - 7 sets White Rock Fire Rescue - 2 sets Willis Point Volunteer Fire Williams Lake Fire Department - 5 sets Department - 3 sets Winlaw Fire Department - 1 set View Royal Fire Rescue - 3 sets Yahk Fire Department - 1 set Ymir Fire Department - 1 set

Contacts:

Media contact:

Elisha McCallum

happydogslegacy@gmail.com

cell - 778-668-0185



